Local artist to be honored at upcoming reception

UNION CITY, Tenn. –The winner of an art competition at the Discovery Park of America will be honored.

John McLaren won the park’s 3rd Local Artist Showcase, and Friday, July 7, the park will celebrate his work.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., light refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available.

The reception is free and open to the public.

McLaren’s winning pieces will be on display at the park through December.