Local church to offer half-week VBS

HALLS, Tenn. –A local church will host Vacation Bible School that’s fun for the whole family.

Archer’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Halls will host VBS for ages 4 through 6-th grade.

That’ll run from Sunday, July 9 through Wednesday, July 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

You must register your child to attend online or at the door.

Transportation is available for all kids. To make those arrangements, call (731) 656-4306.