Mugshots : Madison County : 7/03/17 – 7/05/17

1/15 Kulbir Chahal Aggravated assault, vandalism

2/15 Amber Barton Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/15 Brian Aston Assault, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, criminal impersonation, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/15 Candice Tucker Aggravated burglary



5/15 Carlene Conner No charges entered

6/15 Eugene Hill DUI, criminal impersonation, violation of implied consent law

7/15 Fidel Luis-Lopez DUI, violation of implied consent law, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/15 Gary Deberry Aggravated assault, failure to comply, vandalism



9/15 Harold Johnson Simple domestic assault

10/15 James T. Robison Failure to appear

11/15 Quadros Brooks Violation of community corrections

12/15 Richard Cole DUI, violation of implied consent law



13/15 Rulon Hammon Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/15 Tonya Mason DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/15 Wendall Hawkins Violation of community corrections































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/03/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/05/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.