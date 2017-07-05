Rain Tapers Off by Friday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. Wednesday

A couple of severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in West Tennessee so far today, and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that another warning gets issued this afternoon or evening. At the time, there are still scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area and we’ll continue to see them last into the night. The good news is that clearer skies are just a couple days away!

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the night. One or two thunderstorms may still become strong or severe. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Wednesday. Patchy fog will be possible early on in the day.

As a low pressure system slowly meanders over West Tennessee and moves to the east, more rain is likely Thursday. Parts of the region have a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow. Damaging winds are the main concern but heavy rain could lead to isolated incidents of flash flooding too. Highs will be in the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon.

