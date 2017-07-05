Thunderstorms race across West Tennessee, cause damage in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.-Reports of damage from storms that moved through West Tennessee late Wednesday afternoon began flowing in Wednesday evening.

One of the hardest hit areas was near Cedar Grove in southeast Carroll County. People who live along Highway 70 claim a possible tornado hit the around 7 p.m., with trees down and one report of a roof being torn off a house.

So far, there have been no immediate reports of injuries. Highway 70 was blocked off fro several hours, but reopened late Wednesday night.

