WEATHER UPDATE

A SLOW MOVING UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM WILL INTERACT WITH A HUMID AIRMASS TO BRING SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO THE MID-SOUTH THROUGH THURSDAY. THIS UPPER LOW WILL LIFT OUT ON FRIDAY LEADING TO REDUCED RAIN CHANCES AND DAYTIME TEMPERATURES RETURNING TO NEAR NORMAL.

ADDITIONAL SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST FOR SATURDAY ASSOCIATED WITH A WEAK COLD FRONTAL PASSAGE.

Gary PIckens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com