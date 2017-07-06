Bethel University leaders respond to winning petition against state board of education

MCKENZIE, Tenn.-It comes as good news for leaders at Bethel University. The school can now prepare students to take the teacher licensure tests, after winning a petition against the Tennessee State Board of Education.

Bethel filed the petition after the board denied approval for the school to license teachers.

University President Walter Butler said this is the answer they were hoping for.

“It’s nothing like getting that final order from the judge saying that you have succeeded and what you have been doing was correct to begin with,” said Butler.

Butler said the school is hitting the ground running and can now continue to recruit education students.