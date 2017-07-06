BREAKING: Trial for suspect in Holly Bobo case delayed until September

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — A trial in the disappearance and killing of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo has been delayed until September.

Media outlets report that Judge C. Creed McGinley on Thursday postponed the trial of Zachary Adams until Sept. 11 after new evidence was discovered in the case.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, rape and murder charges. His trial had been set to begin Monday in Savannah.

Bobo was 20 when she was reported missing from her home in Parsons in April 2011. Her disappearance led to a massive search in Tennessee and the South.

Authorities say two men found her skull in a wooded area in Decatur County in September 2014.

Two other men also are charged with kidnapping, rape and murder in the case.