Case of man charged with having gun in park headed to grand jury

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man charged with carrying a gun inside an east Jackson park returned to court Thursday.

“The court finds that the probable cause requirement has been met,” Judge Nathan Pride said.

Pride bound the case against Lamar McKnuckles to the grand jury. McKnuckles returned to Jackson City Court on Thursday, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting arrest.

“The record will reflect that Officer Boxley has identified Mr. McKnuckles as the person he saw,” Judge Pride said.

McKnuckles is accused of bringing a gun to Muse Park on June 23. Officer Christian Boxley, with the Jackson Police Department, testified Thursday. The officer said he told McKnuckles to put his hands up and then checked him for weapons.

“I feel a hard metal, appeared to be a hard, metal object on his left side,” Boxley testified.

Boxley told the court McKnuckles went to grab for the object, so he pulled out his gun. “He just kept standing up looking like he was looking for an exit,” Boxley testified.

Boxley said they found a weapon after getting McKnuckles in handcuffs. “Apparently the gun slipped through his shorts, and it was sitting at his feet,” he said.

McKnuckles’ attorney asked the officer about body and dash cameras. Boxley told her if there was video, it would be in evidence.

McKnuckles is currently being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.