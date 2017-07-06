City leaders meet to discuss agenda for upcoming council meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.-City leaders gather Thursday night to discuss what will be on the agenda at the next city council meeting.

Two items being considered are the settlement with the county on funding for schools and the continued demolition of the old Bemis mill.

“It’s a big job, you have to know what you’re doing to demolish a building that size and some of it we’ll want to salvage the brick, we’re getting 50-thousand bricks from it,” said Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist.

Mayor Gist also said the city will file suit against the original contractor, hired to tear down the mill to be reimbursed for the cost of demolition.