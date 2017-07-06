Crash slows traffic on Highway 70 north of Jackson

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Thursday afternoon crash on Highway 70 slows traffic between Jackson and Spring Creek.

Viewers first told us about the wreck around 4 p.m. just south of Spring Creek and north of Ashport Road.

There reportedly were two vehicles involved.

We do not yet have word on injuries, although witnesses said three people were involved and that all were alert and talking. They said one person was taken to the hospital.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.