UPDATE: National Weather Service confirms preliminary EF-1 tornado in Carroll County

UPDATE — The National Weather Service Memphis in a preliminary report says an EF-1 tornado touched down Wednesday evening in Carroll County.

That category of storm has estimated winds of 100-105 mph.

Original story:

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Survey crews are currently in Cedar Grove along Highway 70 after Wednesday evening storms damaged homes and downed trees in the area.

The National Weather Service Memphis has a team working on site with local and state emergency management agencies.

The storms came through around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Some residents believe a tornado touched down, but that hasn’t yet been confirmed. NWS Memphis is expected to release a preliminary report sometime Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

A few manufactured homes were destroyed and the roof was torn off at least one house in Cedar Grove. Downed trees blocked Highway 70 for several hours Wednesday night.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.