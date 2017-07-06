Dennis Lee cheers on the Generals at every home game

JACKSON, Tenn. — At the Ballpark at Jackson during the Generals game, you often hear a loud chant, “let’s go Generals,” getting started in the upper level. The man behind that is Generals season ticket holder, Dennis Lee. He explains why growing up a New York Rangers fan has made him into the Generals fan he is now.

“I don’t know how else to watch a game, any game without making noise, trying to rile up the other people and mostly for the guys in the dugout,” Lee said.

As Lee spreads his team spirit throughout the stadium, he’s become a fan favorite.

“It’s weird, it’s kind of crazy people come up and get pictures with me,” Lee said.

Outside of supporting his home team and city, Lee describes why he’s a regular at the ballpark.

“Just watching these guys play ball,” he said. “It’s great to be watching t.v. and seeing a guy you knew play ball at the highest level they can.”

But being a season ticket holder also has it’s rewards.

“My wife and I just came back from a trip to Pensacola, Florida that we won here in the park,” he said. “We’ve won some airplane tickets, I actually won an ipod one time.”

After seven years of being a Generals fan, Lee doesn’t plan on stopping now.

“I own part of the ballpark, my seats are part of the ballpark, I own that seat so I’m going to keep doing that,” Lee said.