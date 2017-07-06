Faithful fan Dennis Lee cheers on Jackson Generals at every home game

JACKSON, Tenn. — At the Ballpark at Jackson during the Generals games, you often hear a loud chant, “let’s go Generals,” getting started in the upper level. The man behind that is Generals season ticket holder Dennis Lee.

He explains why growing up a New York Rangers fan has made him into the Generals fan he is now.

“I don’t know how else to watch a game, any game, without making noise, trying to rile up the other people and mostly for the guys in the dugout,” Lee said.

As Lee spreads his team spirit throughout the stadium, he’s become a fan favorite.

“It’s weird. It’s kind of crazy,” Lee said. “People come up and get pictures with me.”

Outside of supporting his home team and city, Lee describes why he’s a regular at the ballpark.

“Just watching these guys play ball,” he said. “It’s great to be watching TV and seeing a guy you knew play ball at the highest level they can.”

But being a season ticket holder also has its rewards.

“My wife and I just came back from a trip to Pensacola, Florida, that we won here in the park,” he said. “We’ve won some airplane tickets. I actually won an iPod one time.”

After seven years of being a Generals fan, Lee doesn’t plan on stopping now.

“I own part of the ballpark. My seats are part of the ballpark. I own that seat, so I’m going to keep doing that,” Lee said.