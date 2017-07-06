Holly Bobo trial delayed until September

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — One of the biggest cases ever to be tried in West Tennessee is delayed again, and that has many across the area in shock.

One of the men charged in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo will now wait two additional months before his trial can begin.

Zach Adams’ trial was scheduled to begin July 10, nearly six years after the 20-year-old nursing student disappeared.

It’s now scheduled for Sept. 11.

“Everywhere you look, you see her picture,” Decatur County resident Joann Triplet said. “It just bring tears to my eyes, and it’s unbelievable how they can’t make up their minds.”

The delay comes after the defense asked for testing on a gun that was reportedly found Memorial Day weekend.

Prosecutors said the gun was found under water, but it’s still unclear exactly where it was located.

The defense said they want to test the water and mud to determine how long the gun has been there.

But they couldn’t do that before Adams’ scheduled trial, a disappointment for Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd.

“Everybody is pretty emotional about it today because we were hoping this thing would be concluded soon,” Sheriff Byrd said.

Byrd said he may not agree with the decision but that he understands why it has to be done.

“For years, we have been really anxious to put this thing behind us. But we do want it done right,” he said.

But not everyone agrees with the decision.

“I think they are pushing it back like it doesn’t matter anymore,” resident Dallas Brooks said. “Like they don’t want to get justice.”

As for Triplet, she said she hopes September finally brings the closure everyone is looking for.

“People are getting tired of it being drawn out,” she said. “And I’m sure the family is too. They want closure for sure.”

Adams has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, rape and murder charges.

His brother, Dylan Adams, is also charged with kidnapping, rape and murder in the case.

Holly Bobo was 20 when she went missing from her home in Parsons in April 2011.

Authorities say two men found her skull in September 2014 in a wooded area in Decatur County.