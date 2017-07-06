Hot and Humid for Friday

Weather Update – 10:15 p.m. Thursday

A few showers will linger on for the next few hours but most of the rain is gone. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise at 5:47 Friday morning. Dense fog may form in the early morning with visibility as low as 1/4 mile in some areas so take caution with you if you’ll be driving early tomorrow.

West Tennessee can finally look forward to clearer skies on Friday but with sunny weather, temperatures will reach highs in the 90s! Humid weather will make temperatures feel like they’re close to 100°F at times so stay hydrated!



A weak cold front will come through Friday night bringing a slight chance for rain at night. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning but we’re setting up for a mainly dry weekend with sunny skies. Temperatures could get as cool as the lower 60s on Sunday morning with a slight dip in the humidity this weekend! Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

