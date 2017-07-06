Jackson State renews partnership with Western Governors University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders of two schools renew an agreement at Jackson State Community College that could help many in West Tennessee finish their education.

The deal, first signed in 2014, continues JSCC’s partnership with Western Governors University.

Designed to go along with Gov. Bill Haslam’s Drive to 55 initiative and the Reconnect Act, officials say it’s easier than ever for older students to balance their work life with the classroom.

“We still are working hard to get the word out to working adults that they can come back to school very affordably and finish their bachelor’s degrees and get their master’s,” WGU Chancellor Kimberly Estep said. “They’re not going to have to go deeply into debt to do it.”

Organizers tell us over 50 Jackson State students have signed up for more classes through the deal.