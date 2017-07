Local church to host event for girls: “Tutus and Tennis Shoes”

JACKSON, Tenn. –This event is for little princesses, as well as tomboys.

Saturday, July 9, Mega Grace Live Church will host “Tutus and Tennis Shoes,” an event to teach young girls etiquette, but also that girls can be tough too.

That’ll run from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church here in Jackson.

Girl ages 3 to 11 can participate.

Registration is required. To sign up, call (731) 300-3554