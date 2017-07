Local church to host summer movie series

JACKSON, Tenn. –A local church will show a classic film, and you’re invited to attend.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Jackson is hosting a summer movie series.

This Sunday’s movie: “The Bells of St. Mary’s,”starring Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman.

That’ll run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The movie is free and open to the public.

If you can’t make it to this week’s show, don’t worry.

Other films will be shown throughout the summer.