Mom, daughter charged in deadly stabbing return to court

JACKSON, Tenn. — The mother and daughter charged in connection with a deadly stabbing in west Jackson faced a judge Thursday.

Ebony Pruitt, 30, and Vernetta Pruitt, 53, appeared in Jackson City Court. Ebony’s attorney requested a bond reduction. The judge denied that request.

Ebony is charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing Kelset Price, 34, June 21 at a home on Glendale Street.

The judge lowered Vernetta’s bond to $15,000. She is charged with tampering with evidence.

Both women are scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. July 13.