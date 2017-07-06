Mugshots : Madison County : 7/05/17 – 7/06/17

1/24 Kiara Hunter Simple domestic assault

2/24 William Cooper DUI, violation of implied consent law, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/24 Charles Greer Vandalism, harassment

4/24 Christa Sparks Violation of probation



5/24 Christina Powell Hold for investigation

6/24 Clarissa Wilson Shoplifting

7/24 Dante Freeman Simple domestic assault

8/24 Derriisha Logan No charges entered



9/24 Doris Douglas Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/24 Gregory Allen Peet Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon, schedule VI drug violations

11/24 Herbert Sutton DUI

12/24 Jason Watson Failure to appear



13/24 Joe William Harris DUI

14/24 Kelvin Dorsey Violation of community corrections

15/24 Kennon Jones No charges entered

16/24 Mark Worley Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, hold for investigation



17/24 Michael Boykin Violation of probation

18/24 Obryant Selmer Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

19/24 Otis Franklin Violation of community corrections

20/24 Robert Lee Harris Assault



21/24 Robert Reaves No charges entered

22/24 Scendarius Marable Failure to appear

23/24 Valerie Garrett DUI

24/24 Wanda Hartshaw Shoplifting, criminal trespass

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/05/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/06/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.