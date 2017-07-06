Mugshots : Madison County : 7/05/17 – 7/06/17 July 6, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/24Kiara Hunter Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24William Cooper DUI, violation of implied consent law, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Charles Greer Vandalism, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Christa Sparks Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Christina Powell Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Clarissa Wilson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Dante Freeman Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Derriisha Logan No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Doris Douglas Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Gregory Allen Peet Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Herbert Sutton DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Jason Watson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Joe William Harris DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Kelvin Dorsey Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Kennon Jones No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Mark Worley Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Michael Boykin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Obryant Selmer Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Otis Franklin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Robert Lee Harris Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Robert Reaves No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Scendarius Marable Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Valerie Garrett DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Wanda Hartshaw Shoplifting, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/05/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/06/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore