Scattered Storms Through Thursday Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the early evening. One or two thunderstorms may still become strong with most of West Tennessee under a marginal risk for severe weather. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise Friday. Dense fog may form in the early morning with visibility as low as 1/4 mile in some areas.



West Tennessee can finally look forward to clearer skies on Friday but with sunny weather, temperatures will reach highs in the 90s! Humid weather will make temperatures feel like they’re close to 100°F at times so stay hydrated!

Another weak cold front will come through Friday night bringing a slight chance for rain. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at the hour-by-hour forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com