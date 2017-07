WEATHER UPDTE

SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE OVER THE MID-SOUTH TODAY, AIDED BY A SLOW MOVING UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM. THIS UPPER LOW WILL GRADUALLY WEAKEN AND MOVE SOUTH OF THE AREA ON FRIDAY, RESULTING IN DECREASED RAIN CHANCES AND WARMER DAYTIME TEMPERATURES.

ADDITIONAL SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP ALONG A WEAK COLD FRONTAL PASSAGE SATURDAY.

MAINLY DRY CONDITIONS WILL PREVAIL NEXT WEEK, ACCOMPANIED BY NEAR OR SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL DAYTIME TEMPERATURES.

