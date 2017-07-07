City sees spike in missing pets after July 4 holiday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city sees a big spike in the number of dogs picked up by the Humane Society and Rabies Control in the days following the Fourth of July.

They pick up three to four times as many dogs during these days. The pets get scared during fireworks displays and run away from the loud noises.

One way of keeping your pets safe might be as simple as talking to your neighbors.

“Work with your neighbors. If your neighbors know you have animals or you know your neighbors shoot off fireworks, try and get together and see if you can’t work something out,” said Wayne Arnold with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

If you have lost your pet, you can call Rabies Control or the Humane Society with a description of your pet.