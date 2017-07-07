Crews continue damage cleanup after tornado in Carroll County

CEDAR GROVE, Tenn. — It’s day two of cleanup after a confirmed EF-1 tornado ripped through parts of Carroll County, uprooting trees and ripping off roofs.

Those in the area had their lives changed in a split second and now are left with picking up the pieces.

“There’s no reason we should have survived it,” Cedar Grove resident Carolyn Brooks said.

Carolyn and her husband, Richard Brooks, were home when the tornado ripped the roof from their house.

“We heard a loud boom, and I said, ‘Man, that was close,'” Carolyn said.

The only rooms not damaged were the bedroom the couple was in and their garage.

Richard Brooks worked on perfecting the couple’s home for 45 years, but it took only seconds to destroy.

“I looked up, and I saw the light from the ceiling and saw we just lost the roof,” he said.

The damage is so intense it came as a shock to American Red Cross worker Dennis Lee. He spent the day assessing the damage along U.S Highway 70 and helping those affected.

“I was like, wow, people got out of there alive,” Lee said.

Even though picking up the pieces is hard, Carolyn said she can see the good in this bad situation.

“It’s just stuff,” she said. “I got the things I love the most — my husband and my little Yorkies. I can’t replace them.”

American Red Cross workers say they will be patrolling the Cedar Grove area the next few days to help anyone in need.