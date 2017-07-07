Henderson Co. native assumes command of US Navy submarine

KINGS BAY, Ga. — A Henderson County native recently assumed command of a U.S. Navy submarine.

Cmdr. Jesse C. Pruett, a Sardis native, recently assumed the role of commanding officer of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland, according to a release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Pruett relieved Cmdr. Geoff Patterson during a change of command ceremony June 30 at the chapel on Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

Pruett was last stationed at Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Tactical Readiness Evaluation Team. His most recent operational assignment was as executive officer aboard USS Newport News.

“I am honored and humbled to become your commanding officer,” Cmdr. Pruett is quoted as saying in the release. “A ship is nothing without her crew, you, the lifeblood of the ship and the foundation of our success. In the years and months to come, as we carry out our nation’s most important mission, we will continue to excel by doing our jobs with honor, integrity and trust in one another.”