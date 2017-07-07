Huntingdon, McKenzie teams merge for Carroll Co. Relay for Life

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents gather Friday night to celebrate loved ones and their fights against cancer.

The McKenzie and Huntingdon teams merged this year to host their first combined Relay for Life.

The relay will go on until around 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Carroll County Civic Center. Admission is free.

Organizers say there will be games, food and prizes, with all money benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Leaders say they expect a crowd up to 1,000 people.

“It’s all about cancer research,” organizer Carl Byars said. “Everybody that’s involved and knows someone sick with cancer, we need to keep the research going on.”

Byars says this year’s goal is $80,000.