Jackson Kmart to close in October

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kmart store in Jackson will soon be out of business, according to a Friday announcement by Sears Holdings.

The store, located at 732 Old Hickory Boulevard, is among eight Sears stores and 35 Kmart stores that will be closed by early October.

The Jackson Kmart is the only store in Tennessee included in this announcement.

Liquidation sales at the closing stores will begin as early as July 13, according to the announcement.

