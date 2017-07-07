Local farmer reaps sweet benefits of a seasonal treat

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Summer is in full swing, and it is not only the season for eating watermelon, but also for growing them. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke to a fourth generation watermelon farmer in Henderson County about what you need to know when picking out your seasonal favorite.

“This one right here is going to be the one that’s ready to pick,” said watermelon farmer Carson Wulfert as he pats a watermelon in the patch.

Mid-July; a time Chad Anderson said is the peak time for watermelon season.

“About Memorial Day is when we really start selling,” said Anderson, “but our crop comes in around the Fourth of July, and its busy, busy from there.”

The Anderson family has owned a watermelon patch for four generations, and they and their farmers say, when choosing one, you have to listen closely.

“Like a really loud, hollow sound,” said Wulfert, “that means it’s too green, and it’s not ready to be picked.”

Anderson says out of his 15 acres, he and his family pick over 30,000 watermelons throughout the summer season; something he said he has been doing all of his life.

“I remember as a child coming out here and watching the other hands” Anderson said, “I was too little to pick. I’d be playing in the dirt, watching them; just watching them and listening to them.”

The melons picked in the field are then sold at the Anderson’s Farm Market. It is where customers are looking for fresh and home grown.

“We bought some hot peppers, some nectarines, green tomatoes, and my favorite, my watermelon here,” said customer Greg Barrett.

Employees said you can tell if a cantaloupe is ripe by the sweet smell coming from the naval, but they said their local motto is, “When it’s good, tell everybody. If it’s bad, tell us.”

“If you ever get anything bad, they bring it back, or we tell them to just come and tell us. We trust them,” said Anderson’s Farm Market employee Blake Woods.

Anderson said he hopes running his family business on trust and homegrown values will continue its success.

“I enjoy it. I love it, and I plan on doing it for years and years,” Anderson said, “and hope to pass it down to my kids.”

Anderson said he hopes to double his acreage by the time he passes his farm down to the next generation. He also said he is hoping to add a pumpkin patch for fall of next year. Anderson’s market is only open during the summer. They said it will close for the season around Halloween.