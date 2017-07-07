Medina residents celebrate 4th of July with fireworks…on July 7th

MEDINA, Tenn.- Tuesday, millions of Americans celebrated Independence Day by taking in a fireworks display. For one West Tennessee town, the 4th of July came a little late this year.

Friday night in Medina, people were able to finally enjoy a staple of most Independence Day celebrations… fireworks.

Organizers said because of heavy rains and storms in the area Tuesday night, the show had to be canceled.

Some attendees told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, better late than never.

“Yeah, it’s a actually a really pretty night, tonight. Not quite as humid as Tuesday, so we’re excited about seeing some fireworks,” said Laura Anderson, who came back for fireworks with her family Friday night.

Leaders with this year’s Medina 4th of July celebration said they are looking forward to next year’s festivities, hopefully without rain.