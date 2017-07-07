Milan man charged in Missouri crash that killed woman, 2 children

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — A West Tennessee man is jailed without bond in Missouri after being accused of drunkenly causing a traffic crash that killed three people.

KFVS-TV reports 55-year-old Benny L. Johnson of Milan is charged in Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri with three involuntary manslaughter counts as well as single felony counts of driving while intoxicated as a habitual offender and of leaving an accident scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that late Tuesday, Independence Day, Johnson’s pickup truck hit a car parked along a road, sending debris into a nearby van.

The patrol says 32-year-old Tiffani Santana and 2-year-old Jack Venneman died at the scene. An occupant of the van, 10-year-old Phoenix Santana, also was killed.

Online court records don’t show whether Johnson has an attorney.