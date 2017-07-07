Mugshots : Madison County : 7/06/17 – 7/07/17 July 7, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/26Dustin Jewell Hold-city drug court Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26Antonio Pirtle Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Benjamin Lit Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Chase Dennis Hold-city drug court Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Cindy McCollum Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Jacob Thompson No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Jasmine Bishop Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Jennifer Reed Hold-city drug court Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Jesse Baker Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26John Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Jordan Williams Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26Jujuan Wilcox Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Keri Harrison Hold-city drug court Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26Laquatia Rogers Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26Meshyala White No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26Michael Hill No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26Robert Greer Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Samantha Rinks Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Shontel Thompson No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Stacy Swain Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Stephanie Crow No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Takavious Sapp Aggravated domestic assault, domestic vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Terry Buckingham Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26Tonya Mason Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26Troynell Clark Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26Wiley Austin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/07/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore