Mugshots : Madison County : 7/06/17 – 7/07/17

1/26 Dustin Jewell Hold-city drug court

2/26 Antonio Pirtle Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/26 Benjamin Lit Assault

4/26 Chase Dennis Hold-city drug court



5/26 Cindy McCollum Shoplifting

6/26 Jacob Thompson No charges entered

7/26 Jasmine Bishop Failure to appear

8/26 Jennifer Reed Hold-city drug court



9/26 Jesse Baker Violation of probation

10/26 John Jones Violation of probation

11/26 Jordan Williams Aggravated assault

12/26 Jujuan Wilcox Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/26 Keri Harrison Hold-city drug court

14/26 Laquatia Rogers Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/26 Meshyala White No charges entered

16/26 Michael Hill No charges entered



17/26 Robert Greer Aggravated burglary

18/26 Samantha Rinks Violation of probation, failure to appear

19/26 Shontel Thompson No charges entered

20/26 Stacy Swain Failure to comply



21/26 Stephanie Crow No charges entered

22/26 Takavious Sapp Aggravated domestic assault, domestic vandalism

23/26 Terry Buckingham Simple domestic assault

24/26 Tonya Mason Violation of community corrections



25/26 Troynell Clark Simple domestic assault

26/26 Wiley Austin Failure to appear





















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 7/07/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.