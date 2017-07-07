Three Jackson athletes make TSWA All-State soccer team

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Sports Writers Association selected three Jackson athletes for the All-State soccer team.

North sides, Rodrigo Atilano. He was a dynamic goal scorer all season, netting 44 goals with 12 assists on the season.

Jackson christian’s Marshall Davis joins the group. In his senior campaign he tallied 14 goals and six assists. He’ll be playing next season at Bethel University.

Lastly, USJ’s Jack Edwards. He returned from an ACL tear where he got back to his usual self, netting 16 goals and nine assists

Both Atilano and Edwards have a lot to look forward too as they were only juniors this season.