WEATHER UPDATE

SKIES ARE BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY AND TEMPERATURES ARE VERY WARM AND HUMIDITY LEVELS ARE HIGH. THE CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL INCREASE TONIGHT AS A COLD FRONT MOVES ACROSS THE AREA.

SATURDAY COULD SEE A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DURING THE MORNING HOURS, BUT SKIES WILL BECOME MOSTLY SUNNY LATER IN THE DAY. DRIER AIR WILL FILTER INTO THE MID-SOUTH BEHIND THE COLD FRONT GIVING US THAT NICE AFTERNOON.

DRY CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE INTO MONDAY, BUT BY TUESDAY HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL BEGIN TO INCREASE ALONG WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES AS AN UPPER LEVEL RIDGE BUILDS IN OVER THE REGION.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com