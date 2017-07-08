A unique horse show drew people of all ages to spread awareness for a local organization

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Competitors from as far as California came to Pugh Bourne Park in North Madison County Saturday afternoon to show off their horses and spread awareness for a local organization.

“We’re not here to glorify anybody or any particular person. We’re here to enjoy the Tennessee walking horse and to give the money to the charity,” said exhibitor Paula Sensing.

It was the 30th annual Charity Horse Show benefiting Youth Town.

“We specialize in treating teenagers for substance abuse, so it’s really a dream that we have to never turn a family away because of their inability to pay,” said Pepper Pratt, executive director of Youth Town.

The Mid-South Horse Show Association says besides raising money, it is just as important to spread awareness.

“The neat thing about this event is that people learn about Youth Town that didn’t know about Youth Town before,” said Cynthia Wright of the Mid-South Horse Show Association.

The event included different categories of Tennessee walking horse competitions.

“Just trying to win and have fun,” said Jack Kail, winner of the “Youth 11 and Under” category.

Along with overall appearance, experts say, it’s no surprise that when it comes to judging the Tennessee walking horse, it’s all about the walk.

“It needs to be a four beat gate, so if both legs are moving at the same time, that’s not a four beat gate. Each one has to be going one at a time,” said show manager Fred Benjamin.

In the end, representatives say everyone involved in todays benefit is a winner.

“We just learned that the first girl that came through our treatment program, made a 36 on her ACT and got a full scholarship to a state university,” Pratt said, “so that’s really exciting.”

Representatives say this is the 6th year in a row that the charity event has benefitted Youth Town. They are hoping to raise anywhere from twelve to fifteen thousand dollars from the event.

If you are interested in learning more about Youth Town, you can find additional information at http://www.youthtown.net/