Abundant Sunshine And Warming Temps

Weather Update 10:58 PM CDT:

Storms moved across parts of West Tennessee overnight and lingered into the morning hours. Clouds did eventually clear out as drier air worked in from the north today. Gave way to abundant sunshine this afternoon and evening. Forecast is on track. Tonight will be a tad cooler with temperatures falling into the 60s overnight. However with dew points hovering right at the temperature along with clear skies and calm winds. I am concerned about some patchy fog overnight.

The next few days will be roughly the same with gradually increasing temperatures into next week. In addition, dew points will also be on the rise through the week making for one of the hottest and steamy weeks this summer so far. However considering we’ve been at or below normal the last two months, that is not really saying a ton!

