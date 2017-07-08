Local church prepares kids for back to school with supplies

SAVANNAH, Tenn. – Parents and kids are getting ready for back to school a little early this year.

People lined up bright and early outside of the Amazing Life church, for a chance to pick out a backpack and stock up on school supplies.

Pastor Marvin Norris says this is the 10th year for the back to school bash.

He says over the past few years, they have donated more than 3,800 backpacks.

“When we first started the event we thought well it might be a way to build the church, then we just stopped doing all that and started putting it in the community,” said Pastor Norris.

Norris says the event is well known across the area and people come from all over to participate. The backpacks and school supplies were free for anyone who came.

This year, they gave away 342 backpacks.