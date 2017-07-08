New Birth Kingdom Church helps youth expand their possibilities

DYER, Tenn. — A church group in Dyer is helping people get their cars squeaky clean for a good cause.

The New Birth Kingdom Church is raising money to help their youth get to St. Louis.

“We were planning on doing one fun trip to a park or something but we want to get them on alot of college tours too,” Ron McKinney, Youth Adviser at New Birth Kingdom Church, said.

“If anyone works for what they want they’ll appreciate it way more,” Terence Moore, Youth Director at New Birth Kingdom Church, said. “And that’ll give them a sense of hard work and dedication.”

They even took time to wash the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News car. They have raised 500 of the 1,500 dollars they need to reach their goal. The church wants to give the kids a new perspective, even if it’s just for a few days.

“Alot of kids, this is their environment for the summer. This is the only thing they see,” McKinney said. “There’s a whole big world out there. And we need to get them ready for it. And to get them ready for it they need to see other things. Get used to other cultures.”

But more than anything they want the kids to know there’s more than just what’s around them.

“You can do whatever you want. You can be whatever you want,” Moore said. “The best way to expose them is to just get them out and let them see hey there’s more to life out here.”