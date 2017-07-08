Overnight Storms Update

Weather Update 12:15 AM CDT:

Strong storms will continue moving through mainly the northern third of West Tennessee this evening. So far storms have been just below severe criteria. Some gusts could be as high as 45 to 50 mph over the next hour especially in Dyer, Gibson, SE Obion and Weakley Co [TN] overnight. In addition expect very heavy rain and frequent cloud to ground lightning as these storms pass. Storms will gradually weaken as we go through the rest of this evening. However, they will remain electric as there is still quite a bit of juice in the mixed layer still… Meteorologist Brian Davis will be in in the morning with an updated forecast.

