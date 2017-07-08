Princess tea party teaches girls in the Hub City to be confident

JACKSON, Tenn. — Young girls in the Hub City had a chance to dress up in their favorite tennis shoes and tutus, for a princess-themed tea party.

“I really want to be an engineer when I grow up, so I think I’m a technical princesses,” 9-year-old Aliyah said.

“It’s taught them poise, its taught them how to have manners at a dinner table, said Khadija Payne, whose daughter participated.

The Mega Grace Live church gym was full Saturday afternoon, as the church hosted it’s first annual princess tea party.

Organizers say the goal was to teach young girls about etiquette, but also to teach them, girls can be tough too.

“One of our missions here at Mega Grace Live, is we like the kids to boldly express themselves through the creativity of God,” said Tamika Young, associate minister of the church.

Young said each girl had a chance to talk about her talents on stage.

“Some like sports, some like art, some like gymnastics,” she said. “So whatever their gifts and their talents are, they are unique. And we wanted to celebrate that.”

Young said it’s important to teach girls to be confident in who they are at a young age, so they can grow up and be successful.

“We need to encourage our young girls that they are beautiful,” she said. “That the Lord loves them, they are wonderfully made and they don’t have to compare themselves to the world.”

The event was free and open to any girl in the area aged 3 to 11.

If you missed out this year, don’t worry, organizers say they plan to make this an annual event.