Saturday Weather Update 9:00 AM CDT:

Storms will push out of the region today as the cold front that brought the storms moves southeast and away from us. Behind the front we can expect slightly cooler and less humid air over the next couple of days.

We will have gradual clearing and high temperatures ranging from 88 to around 92 over the viewing area. Winds will be light and northwest.

The old humid muggy air monster will creep back in around the start of the work week. Rain chances will also slip back up around Wednesday. Have a great weekend everyone!

