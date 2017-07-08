USJ’s Campbell named 2018 U.S. Army All-American

JACKSON, Tenn. –One of the top 10 high school kickers in the nation calls Jackson, Tennessee home. And before his senior season even begins, he’s already been named an All-American.

University school of Jackson kicker Charles Campbell has been invited to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2018. Campbell says he won a kicking competition against 5 other guys to earn his spot in the big game. Last year he made 10-14 field goals and only missed one extra point for the bruins.

“I just had this overwhelming feeling of joy,” USJ kicker Charles Campbell said. “Going into the season knowing that you’ve already done something this big make you feel like a high school game isn’t anything. It takes a lot of pressure off kick stand wise.”

Campbell says he thanks God for his talent and all the coaches in his life who’ve helped mold him into the athlete he is today. He says he’s looking forward to playing in front of thousands of fans in that nationally televised game.