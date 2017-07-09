Lexington host Little League State Tournament

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Summer time means summer little league baseball and hundreds are in Lexington for exactly that.

Lexington is hosting this years 9 and 10 year old Little league state tournament. Eight teams from across the state, some from as far as Johnson City, are playing in the double elimination tournament. Each team won their district and are in West Tennessee this week to represent. Because the 9 and 10 year old’s don’t play in a regional or world series match up, this tournament is a big deal for players and their families.

“I like to watch them play ball,” Lexington little league president Christy Waugh said. “I like to see them grow as individuals. This is just a stepping stone. But I do like what they take away from here that they remember Lexington. Kids you see out here today could very possibly be in the Little League World Series in two years.”

This tournament will go on until Thursday. That’s when the top two teams in this age group will face off for bragging rights, as the best team in the state of Tennessee. All player will get a goody bag and a state pin.