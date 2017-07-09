Rockabilly Hall of Fame celebrates Elvis Presley debut anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. – Friday was a big day for rockabilly music fans!

Elvis Presley made his radio debut 53 years ago Friday July 7th, and the song played was “It’s Alright Momma,” on WHBQ in Memphis.

Henry Harrison, President of the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame, said there was one thing that made Elvis so special to so many people when he sang his ballads.

“It was as if he was having an emotion come across his body and he could feel a persons problems and pains in his heart,” said Harrison.

The International Rockabilly Hall of Fame is open Monday through Saturday giving tours throughout the day.