Accused gunman in Black & Decker shooting appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — An accused gunman charged in an April 2016 workplace shooting at Black & Decker in north Jackson appeared Monday in court.

David Allison, 19, appeared in county court on 10 counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors presented a plea deal to Allison last week. His lawyer says before they agree, he’d like to get all ballistics reports, such as where bullets struck, from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Those are factors I think would be very important in us making a counter-offer to the state,” Allison’s attorney said.

Allison previously entered a not-guilty plea.

His lawyer says this may be resolved before trial.