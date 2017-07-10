Dangerous Heat This Week

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. Monday

Welcome to the “dog days” of Summer! Temperatures are high and skies are clear for the start to a hot week in West Tennessee. Rain chances aren’t too far away however. We’ll start to see a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms by the middle of the week.

TONIGHT

On average, temperatures drop to about 70°F at the coolest point of the night in mid-July. Tonight, we’ll actually get cooler than that with overnight lows in the middle 60s! Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the night.

Tomorrow will be another hot day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the middle 90s with the mugginess making it feel like the upper 90s at the warmest point of the day.

Those temperatures will feel even hotter once the humidity really increases later on in the week. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and stay with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com