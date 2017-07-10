Gary’s Goodbye: Break room snack connoisseur

JACKSON, Tenn. — This is Gary Pickens’ last week at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. Every morning this week we will take a minute to share some of our favorite memories with Gary.

Gary loves sweets, specifically Nutty Bars, Honey Buns and donuts. Donuts might be his favorite food. We have a lot of snacks at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News. Gary is usually willing to give them all a try, even at 6 a.m.

We know Gary likes watermelon, sandwiches, coffee and Mexican food. His famous fiesta dip won the annual Good Morning West Tennessee Super Bowl Dip Off several years ago. We will definitely miss breakfast with Gary.