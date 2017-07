Gospel concert series heads back to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. –Gear up for four full nights of gospel music right here in the Hub City.

Starting Wednesday, July 12 and running through Saturday, July 15, “Jackson Sings the Gospel” will take place in the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Wednesday’s show starts at 7:00 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $20.

For more information on performances, call (941) 756-6942.