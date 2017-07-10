Jackson police seek leads in armed robbery of local clinic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking for information from the public in a Monday afternoon armed robbery at a local clinic.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. Monday to a robbery at Tri-County Family Medicine and Urgent Care, located at 110 East Forest Avenue, according to a release from Lt. Phillip Stanfill with the Jackson Police Department.

An employee told police a masked man armed with a handgun entered the clinic and demanded money.

The suspect reportedly took cash from the clinic and fled on foot.

The employee described the suspect as a black male wearing black shorts and a yellow shirt, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).