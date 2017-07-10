JMC Library summer reading program ends with celebration

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison County Library celebrated the end of their summer reading program.

100 kids participated in the Youth Summer Reading Program this year. Monday, today the library celebrated with kids who participated watching a movie and enjoying pizza and lemonade.

20 kids from the program came out to celebrate their hard work.

“Our summer reading program is meant to encourage reading but it’s also meant to encourage community well being and participation in the library,” said Jessi Reiger, Young Adult Library Services manager.

The library holds a Youth Summer Reading Program every year, as well as other reading programs throughout the year.